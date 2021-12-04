Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market Research, Key Players, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2025
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market by Solution (Product and Services), and Machine Type (Manual, Automatic, and Semi-Automatic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Footwear Manufacturing Machinery market is expected to reach $23,372.1 million by 2025, from $16,836.3 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. Footwear manufacturing machinery includes machines used for manufacturing & designing of shoe upper and insole parts, and it assembles and stabilizes these parts to form a finished shoe product. Companies such as Atom S.p.A, Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l., Comec, and Comelz S.p.A are some of the leading players in the footwear manufacturing machines market.
The demand for footwear production is increasing rapidly, owing to change in lifestyle and fashion trends, which in turn boost the demand for footwear making machinery. Furthermore, the footwear making machinery simplifies the manufacturing process and increases production capacity and reduces operational time. These factors are majorly driving the demand for footwear making machinery. However, uncertainty in the manufacturing industry can hamper the growth of the footwear manufacturing machinery.
The global footwear manufacturing machinery market is segmented by solution, machine type, and region. The solutions segment includes various products and services related to the footwear manufacturing machinery. The product segment is further divided into cutting machine, lasting machine, shoe stitching machine, closing machines (upper assembly), bottoming machines, finishing machines, and others (insole making machine, managing & handling machine, and shoe repair machine). The service division is sub segmented into maintenance and repair services.
Based on machine type, the market is categorized into manual machine, semi-automatic machine, and automatic machine. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the footwear manufacturing machinery market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to wide presence of footwear manufacturing companies and key presence of footwear making machinery manufacturers in Taiwan.
The key players analyzed in the report include ALC Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l., Atom S.p.A, Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l., Comec, Comelz S.p.A, Dongguan Kingstone Shoe-making Machinery Co. Ltd., Elitron IPM S.r.l., Kou Yi Iron Works Co., Ltd., Orisol Taiwan Ltd., and True Ten Industrial Co., Ltd.
footwear manufacturing machinery Key Market Segments:
By Solutions
– Product
– – – Cutting machine
– – – Lasting machine
– – – Shoe stitching machine
– – – Closing Machines (Upper Assembly)
– – – Bottoming Machines
– – – Finishing Machines
– – – Others
– Services
– – – Maintenance
– – – Repair
By Machine Type
– Manual
– Automatic
– Semi-Automatic
By Geography
North America
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
Europe
– Italy
– Germany
– Spain
– Romania
– Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
– China
– Japan
– India
– Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
– Latin America
– Middle East
– Africa
Key Players
– ALC Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l.
– Atom S.p.A
– Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l.
– Comec
– Comelz S.p.A
– Dongguan Kingstone Shoe-making Machinery Co. Ltd.
– Elitron IPM S.r.l.
– Kou Yi Iron Works Co., Ltd.
– Orisol Taiwan Ltd.
– True Ten Industrial Co., Ltd.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Primary research
1.4.2. Secondary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
Chapter 2: Executive summary
2.1. CXO perspective
Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porters five forces analysis
3.4. Key player positioning, 2018
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increasing need for footwear production to deal with changing fashion trends is increasing demand for manufacturing machines
3.5.1.2. Improvement in economic conditions/growth in disposable income
3.5.1.3. Increase in productivity with reduced operational time
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Uncertainty in global manufacturing
3.5.2.2. High investment associated with initial setup
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Evolution of smart and sustainable manufacturing
Chapter 4: Footwear manufacturing machines market, BY solution
4.1. Market Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
4.2. Product Type
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type
4.2.3.1. Cutting Machine
4.2.3.2. Lasting Machine
4.2.3.3. Shoe Stitching Machine
4.2.3.4. Closing Machine (Upper Assembly)
4.2.3.5. Bottoming Machine
4.2.3.6. Finishing Machine
4.2.3.7. Other
4.2.4. Market analysis by country
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.2.1. Maintenance
4.3.2.2. Maintenance and Repair
4.3.3. Market analysis by country
Chapter 5: Footwear manufacturing machines market, BY Machine type
5.1. Market Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2. Manual
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis by country
5.3. Semi-Automatic
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis by country
5.4. Automatic
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis by country
Chapter 6: Footwear manufacturing machines market, BY Region
6.1. Market overview
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.2.4. Market analysis by country
6.2.4.1. U.S.
6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.2.4.2. Canada
6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.2.4.3. Mexico
6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.3.4. Market analysis by country
6.3.4.1. Italy
6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.3.4.2. Germany
6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.3.4.3. Spain
6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.3.4.4. Romania
6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe
6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.4.4. Market analysis by country
6.4.4.1. China
6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.4.4.2. Japan
6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.4.4.3. India
6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.4.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.5. LAMEA
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.5.4. Market analysis by country
6.5.4.1. Latin America
6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.5.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.5.4.2. Middle East
6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.5.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
6.5.4.3. Africa
6.5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by solution
6.5.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by machine type
Continue…
