Forecasting of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market for next nine Years 2027: Topmost Players are Chemring, Cobham, DuPont de Nemours, iRobot,  NABCO Systems

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The growing concern about safety of soldiers as well as mounting adoption EOD bots are the primary reasons for the growth of explosive ordnance disposal market. Continuous threats from external radical groups is boosting the dem and for public safety and security is further up surging the explosive ordnance disposal market. All these factors are expected to bolster the explosive ordnance disposal market in the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing military expenditure and rising cross border issues, are the significant drivers of the explosive ordnance disposal market. The growing development in military sector, as well as soldier modernization activities globally, are creating enormous opportunities for the explosive ordnance disposal market in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Chemring Group PLC, Cobham plc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., iRobot Corporation, NABCO Systems, LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safaril and , LLC, SCANNA MSC LTD., Thermo Fisher Scientific, United Shield International Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of explosive ordnance disposal market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, end user, and geography. The global explosive ordnance disposal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading explosive ordnance disposal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global explosive ordnance disposal market is segmented on the equipment type, and end user. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented portable x-ray systems, projected water disruptors, bomb containment chambers, EOD robots, explosive detectors, search mirrors, and others. On the basis of end user, the market of segmented into defense and law enforcement.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET L and SCAPE 5. EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT TYPE 8. EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER 9. EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY L and SCAPE 11. EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. CHEMRING GROUP PLC

11.2. COBHAM PLC

11.3. DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

11.4. IROBOT CORPORATION

11.5. NABCO SYSTEMS, LLC

11.6. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

11.7. SAFARIL and , LLC

11.8. SCANNA MSC LTD.

11.9. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

11.10. UNITED SHIELD INTERNATIONAL LTD. 12. APPENDIX

