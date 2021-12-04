Global Application Release Automation Market Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016 to 2025

Global Application Release Automation Market valued approximately USD 1.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Application release automation is tools which help in the process of deploying an application or update of an application from development to various environments and finally to production. Application release automation solutions combine the capabilities of deployment automation, modeling environment management, and release coordination. Application release automation solutions help firms in deploying software consistently. Application release automation tools aids in deploying applications using structured release automation techniques. The tools are the amalgamation of workload automation and release management tools as both are related to releasing packages and movement through environment within the software development delivery process pipeline. Application release automotive solutions help in regulating deployments and the process to create and deploy environments and releases. Application release automation tools help in faster and reliable delivery of software, and it also accelerates changes and minimizes delivery delays of software.

The regional analysis of Global Application Release Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for speedy and low-cost DevOps processes and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments is expected to drive the global application release automation market.