Global Carbon Black Feed Stock Industry Report Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Carbon black feed stock (CBFS) is the heavy hydrocarbon mix (mostly C9 to C15 fraction and higher) bottom product of Naphtha cracker unit. CBFS is the key raw material used to produce Carbon Black.

The global Carbon Black Feed Stock market is valued at — million US$ in 2018 and will reach — million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carbon Black Feed Stock market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report researches the worldwide Carbon Black Feed Stock market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan. This study categorizes the global Carbon Black Feed Stock breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dow Chemical

Tauber Oil Company

Haldia Petrochemicals

Epsilon Carbon

Rain Carbon

Jining Carbon

Weijiao Holdings Group

Krishna Petro Chemical

Carbon Black Feed Stock Breakdown Data by Type

Coal Tar

Ethylene Tar

Local Decant

US Decant

Carbon Black Feed Stock Breakdown Data by Application

Thermal Black

Furnace Black

Carbon Black Feed Stock Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Carbon Black Feed Stock Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Central and South America, Brazil, Middle East and Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Carbon Black Feed Stock capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Carbon Black Feed Stock manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Black Feed Stock are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume ((K L)). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Carbon Black Feed Stock market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

