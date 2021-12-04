Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Cloud Encryption Technology Market Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016 to 2025

Press Release

Global Cloud Encryption Technology Market valued approximately USD 529.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions among Small and Medium Size Enterprises Favors Market at the forefront of driving the global cloud encryption market is the dire need to encrypt data before it is transferred to the cloud for storage. 

Growing demand for security capabilities offered by cloud encryption solutions is leading to the increased penetration and growth of cloud encryption market globally. Further, the increasing adoption of advanced data storage technology and data storage architecture by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is leading to the increased penetration of cloud encryption solutions. The trend is noticeable among SMEs in countries such as China, India, and Japan due to the rising adoption of software as a service (SaaS) distribution model. SMEs are increasingly switching from in-house data center to cloud for various applications that helps saves running and managing cost of their data centers. The use of cloud also helps accelerate the application delivery process.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

ï‚§ Solution
ï‚§ Services

By Service Model:

ï‚§ Infrastructure as a Service
ï‚§ Software as a Service
ï‚§ Platform as a Service

By Cloud Deployment:

ï‚§ Public
ï‚§ Private
ï‚§ Hybrid

By Organizational size
ï‚§ Small and Medium
ï‚§ Large Scale Organization

By Vertical:
ï‚§ BFSI
ï‚§ Healthcare and Lifesciences
ï‚§ Media and Entertainment
ï‚§ Retail and E commerce
ï‚§ Automotive and Manufacturing
ï‚§ IT and Telecom
ï‚§ Others

Regions:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

 

Customization of the Report

