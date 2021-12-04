Global Handicap Assistive Robots Market by Product Type, Body, Mobility and Region 2016-2025
Global Handicap Assistive Robots Market by Product Type, Body, Mobility and Region 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research of the handicap assistive robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global handicap assistive robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
• Assistive Robotic Devices
• Mobility-aid Exoskeletons
• Upper-extremity Robots
• Lower-extremity Robots
• Mobile Robots
• Fixed-base Robots
• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for every single year over 2014-2025. The breakdown of regional and national market by product type over the forecast years is also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles 13 handicap assistive robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Highlighted with 30 tables and 51 figures, this 122-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.
(Note: Upon request, the report can be customized/updated to meet clients’ needs.)
Key Players:
Assistive Innovations Corp.
Bioness Inc.
Cyberdyne, Inc.
Ekso Bionics
Focal Meditech
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Instead Technologies Ltd.
Invacare Corporation
Kinova Robotics
Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
TopChair SAS
Research Methodology of Research:
To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our Sales Team at Market Research.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors
• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment
• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain
• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
• 6-month post sales analyst support
