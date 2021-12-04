Global LED stadium screens market is anticipated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the forecast period 2017-2024
LED screens are installed in stadium for better viewing experience and for advertisement purpose also. These screens are made up of number of video screens assembled together to make a giant size stadium screen. LED stadium screens are used in both indoor and outdoor stadiums. Generally, LED screens used in indoor stadiums have screen resolution P6, P8 and P10 and in outdoor stadium the LED screens have resolutions P8, P10 and P16.
Market Size & Forecast
Global LED stadium screens market is anticipated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Global LED stadium screens market stood at a valuation of USD 1.2 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at a valuation around USD 2.0 Billion by the end of 2024. Rising number of stadiums and live concerts are some of the major factors driving the growth of LED stadium screens.
In terms of region, global LED stadium screens market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. LED stadium screens market of Europe region stood at a valuation around USD 402.4 Million in 2016. In terms of share, Europe is the biggest market of LED stadium screens among all regions and accounted for about 37% of overall LED stadium screens market share. Moreover, market of LED stadium screens of Europe region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Large number of stadiums and consumer’s inclination towards live shows & concerts in Europe region are some major factors driving the growth of market of LED stadium screens in this region.
By share, North America region is second biggest market for LED stadium screens and is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growing market of LED stadium screens over the forecast period. Rising number of stadiums and increasing disposable income of consumers are some major reasons driving the growth of LED stadium screens market in Asia Pacific region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also anticipated to witness a satisfactory growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global LED stadium screens market includes the following segments:
By Technology
Surface Mounted LED Screens
Individually Mounted LED Screens
By Color Display
Monochrome LED Screens
Tri-Color LED Screens
Full-Color LED Screens
By Products
LED Ribbon Displays
LED Video Walls
Scoreboard Screens
Perimeter LED Displays
By Region
Global LED stadium screens market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Expansion of stadiums in the terms of size and population capacity is springing the installation of LED screens in stadiums. Increasing live events and concerts in stadiums have attracted the consumers towards it which further propels the growth of LED stadium screens market. Apart from this, many government initiatives for the promotion of LED products are driving the growth of LED stadium screens market.
Use of LED stadium screens for advertisement purpose is also anticipated to push stadiums to install LED screens. Technical advancement with LED stadium screens such as ability to connect all screens together via ground network and better resolutions of the screens are some major drivers which are expected to foster the demand for LED stadium screen in near future.
However, high installation cost of LED stadium screens is the major challenge which is anticipated to face by LED stadium screen manufacturers. This factor is anticipated to dampen the growth of global LED stadium screen market.
Key Players
LG Display Co. Ltd.
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
NEC Corporation
Delphi Display systems Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd.
Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.
Electronic Display Inc.
Daktronics
Barco
Mitsubishi Electric
Abse
Scope & Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global LED stadium Screens market is segmented as follows:
By Technology Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Color Display Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Products Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609