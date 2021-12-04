Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market Report Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Pneumatic Conveying System Market Research Report 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Pneumatic Conveying System market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

A pneumatic conveying system is a process by which dry bulk materials or powders are transported or carried utilizing a gas from a source to a destination. The bulk materials or granules are transferred through an enclosed conveying pipeline by the collective force of pressure and the gas used (commonly air).

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the pneumatic conveying systems market, in terms of growth rate as well as market size, from 2018 to 2023. High growth in the power generation, food and beverage and pharmaceuticals sectors and new and proactive policy reforms to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in India and China are key factors driving the market in this region. U.S. is estimated to be the largest market globally, and is set to grow at promising CAGR from 2018 to 2023. China is expected to follow, registering the highest growth rate during the same period.

In 2019, the market size of Pneumatic Conveying System is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pneumatic Conveying System.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Hillenbrand

Nilfisk Group

Schenck Process

Zeppelin Systems

KC Green Holdings

AZO

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

Cyclonaire

Dynamic Air

Flexicon

Macawber Engineering

Motan Colortronic

VAC-U-Max

Wamgroup

Market Segment by Product Type

Positive pressure conveying

Vacuum pressure conveying

Combination conveying

Market Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Metals, minerals, and ceramics

Plastic and rubber

Pulp and paper

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Pneumatic Conveying System status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast. To present the key Pneumatic Conveying System manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pneumatic Conveying System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

