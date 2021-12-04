Global VVT and Start-Stop System Market is projected to reach at a CAGR 9.2% Forecast by 2025

According to a recent report published by KD Market Insights, titled, “VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market by Camshaft type, Starter Type, and Fuel Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global VVT and start-stop system market was valued at $ 25,330.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 52,064.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, Europe dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global VVT and start-stop system market in 2017, whereas the Canada is expected to increase at a significant growth rate in North America during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicle and stringent government rules for emission fuel the growth of the VVT and start-stop systems market. In addition, rise in demand for hybrid vehicle boosts the market growth. However, high cost of start-stop system and wear of engine due to increase in start-stop cycle hinder the market growth. Moreover, production of start/stop system for bikes and government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3379

Key Findings of the VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market:



Based on camshaft type, the DOHC segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on starter type, the integrated starter generator segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.

By fuel type, the gasoline segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Europe contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA.

Key operating players in the VVT & start-stop system market are Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Johnson Controls, Inc, Hitachi Ltd., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

VVT And Start-Stop System Key Market Segments:



By Camshaft Type

– DOHC

– SOHC



By Starter Type

– Belt-Driven Alternator Starter

– Enhanced Starter

– Direct Starter

– Integrated Starter Generator



By Fuel Type

– Gasoline

– Diesel

– Electric



By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/vvt-and-strat-stop-system-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for Fuel-Efficient vehicle

3.5.1.2. Stringent government rules for emission

3.5.1.3. Rise in demand for hybrid vehicle

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of start stop system

3.5.2.2. Wear of engine due to increase in start-stop cycle

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Production of Start/stop system for bikes

3.5.3.2. Government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations.

CHAPTER 4: VVT & START-STOP SYSTEMS MARKET, BY CAMSHAFT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. DUAL OVERHEAD CAMSHAFT

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. SINGLE OVERHEAD CAMSHAFT

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: VVT & START-STOP SYSTEMS MARKET, BY STARTER TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Belt-Driven Alternator Starter

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Enhanced Starter

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Direct Starter

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Integrated Starter Generator

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: VVT & START-STOP SYSTEMS MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Gasoline

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Diesel

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Electric

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Battery Electric Vehicle

6.4.4. Hybrid Electric Vehicle,

6.4.5. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.4.6. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: VVT & START-STOP SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

7.3.5.1. UK

7.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

7.3.5.4. Italy

7.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Camshaft type

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Starter Type

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Fuel Type

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3379



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

​

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com