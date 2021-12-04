Green Packaging Market 2019 Witnessing Highest Growth And Worldwide Demand By Top Most Players : Elopak AS , Mondi Limited , Plastipak Holdings

Green packaging is known as sustainable packaging. Green packaging uses certain materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods, which has a low impact on energy consumption and the environment. Green packaging eradicates the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the soil, water, and atmosphere of our planet. Some of the materials used in green packaging are Biodegradable plastics, Plant-based plastics, Recycled products, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Socio-Economic factors, legislation in various countries, and space limitation for the dumping of wastes are driving the dem and for the green packaging market. Furthermore, the rise of substitutes like bio-plastics is also projected to influence the green packaging market significantly. Moreover, an increase in the efficiency of reverse logistics operations of recycled material is anticipated to have a positive impact in the green packaging market. The rising popularity of sustainable initiatives is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. Amcor plc

2. Ardagh Group S. A.

3. Bemis Company, Inc.

4. E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

5. Elopak AS

6. Mondi Limited

7. Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

8. Sealed Air Corporation

9. Tetra Pak International SA

10. Uflex Limited.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Green Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of green packaging market with detailed market segmentation by packaging type, application and geography. The global green packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading green packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global green packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, and application. Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, and degradable packaging. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food and beverage, personal care, health care, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global green packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The green packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

2.Key Takeaways

3.Research Methodology

4.Green Packaging Market L And Scape

5.Green Packaging Market – Key Market Dynamics

6.Green Packaging Market – Global Market Analysis

7.Green Packaging Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Packaging Type

8.Green Packaging Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application

9.Green Packaging Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10.Industry L And Scape

11.Green Packaging Market, Key Company Profiles

