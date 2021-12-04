Growing Applications of Fluorescent Pigments to Propel the Growth of Market with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 – 2027

Exhibiting the market analysis for the next eight years, Research Nester has updated its database of market intelligence reports by adding “Fluorescent Pigments Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the fluorescent pigments market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Increase in per capita income and living standards of people in developing countries has shifted the consumer preference towards the use of attractive and pleasing packaged products. Additionally, continuous investments in research and development activities for developing innovative products, improvements in the field of 3D printing, and arrival of new technologies such as offset, inkjet are some of the notable factors that are expected to boost the growth of the fluorescent pigments market in upcoming years.

The fluorescent pigments market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by type & application. On the basis of type, the market is further segmented into daylight fluorescents, inorganic fluorescents, optical whiteners & others, out of which, the optical whiteners segment is anticipated to have leading shares on account of its high penetration in various applications in textile, plastics and paper industries. The market is further segmented by application into colored paper, plastics, textiles, paint & coating, printing ink and others.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold fastest growing market among all the regions owing to the increasing demand for fluorescent pigments for various applications such as packaging materials, paint & coatings and printing ink. The market in North America is expected to be the second largest market with U.S. being the leading market in the region on account of huge demand for these pigments for packaging and display of safety instructions and entertainment, whereas, the market in Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to grow considerably on the back of growth opportunities in tourism industry.

Wide Usage in Various Applications

The manufacturers in the fluorescent pigments market are concentrating on using substantial amount of colorants and functional pigments in order to formulate pigments that can be utilized by various industries. These pigments have applications in construction, textile and plastic among various end use industries. With high demand for these pigments in developing countries such as India and China, the market is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

However, the negative impact of fluorescent pigments on environment and processing difficulties while handling fluorescent colors is estimated to operate as a key restraint to the growth of fluorescent pigments market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the fluorescent pigments market which includes company profiling of Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd, DayGlo Color Corp, Luminochem, DANE Color Group, Organic Dyes & Pigments, Radiant Color, and Brilliant Fluorescent. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the fluorescent pigments market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

