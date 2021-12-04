Growth of Recloser Control Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

Marketresearchnest.Com has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Recloser Control Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the Recloser Control with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment. The research study examines the Recloser Control on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Recloser is a self-controlled device, which guards a power system against service interrupts by automatically opening and closing as short circuits are detected. In other words, it is a switch that re-establishes an electrical circuit manually, remotely, or automatically after a disruption of service. It detects the fault, and closes and resets to open the line, which normally occurs three times. The recloser offsets the fault and reconnects the distribution line. In an overhead distribution system, 70 to 90 per cent of the faults are of temporary nature and they last, at the most, for a few cycles or seconds. Thus, the recloser, with its opening/closing characteristic, prevents a distribution circuit from being left out of service for temporary faults.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electrical energy because of urbanization and industrialization, distribution network upgrades, increasing need for power reliability and distribution automation, as well as large investments in smart grids are expected to drive the market during the forecast period in the region.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Hubbell

SandC

Tavrida Electric

Entec

GandW

Noja Power

Elektrolites

Ghorit

Market size by Type

Electric

Hydraulic

Market size by Applications

Distribution

Not Specified

