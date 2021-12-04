Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR 2.1% Forecast During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market – By Application (Building & Construction, Military & Defense, Metal & Mining Industry, Others), By Range (Up to 30 Meters, 30 – 100 Meters, Above 100 Meters) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Handheld Laser Distance meter market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Geographically, North America market is expected to capture the largest market share in global handheld laser distance meter market over the upcoming years.

Growth Drivers & Barriers

Rising demand for handheld laser distance meter in the construction industry for height record is envisioned to drive the growth of the global handheld laser distance meter market in the upcoming years. The handheld laser distance meter is replacing the traditional counterparts such as measurement tapes and others, which are used in the industry. Further, this factor is expected to increase the growth of the global handheld laser distance meter market. Moreover, increasing technological advancement such as Bluetooth functionality with the handheld laser distance meters is envisioned to bolster the growth of the global handheld laser distance meter market in the years ahead.

Handheld laser distance meter market is witnessing gamut of industry activities such as new product launches, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe. For instance, on 22 February 2019, Nikon Vision Co., Ltd. announced the launch of its new portable Laser Rangefinder, the MONARCH 2000. The device features a higher-durability body covered with elastomer, which has a solid & linear design. Also, the device provides an extended measurement capability with a maximum distance of 1,820m/2,000 yd. In addition to this, on 12 June 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH, unveiled the launch of Bosch BLAZE™ Outdoor GLM400C connected laser measure with viewfinder and Bosch BLAZE™ Outdoor GLM400CL connected laser measure with camera which delivers reliable distance measuring in bright light. Furthermore, many companies engaged in handheld laser distance meter manufacturing and sales are expanding their presence in developing nations to tap the business opportunity.

However, factor such as the high cost of the handheld laser distance meter is likely to negatively impact the demand for the global handheld laser distance meter market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of handheld laser distance meter market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Application

– Building & Construction

– Military & Defense

– Metal & Mining Industry

– Others

By Range

– Up to 30 Meters

– 30 – 100 Meters

– Above 100 Meters

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Hexagon AB

– Trimble, Inc.

– Nikon Vision Co., Ltd.

– Fluke Corporation

– Hilti, Inc.

– Makita U.S.A., Inc.

– Precaster Enterprises Co., Ltd.

– Prexiso AG

– Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market

3. Global Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

8.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

8.4. Building & Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.6. Metal & Mining Industry Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market Segmentation Analysis, By Range

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Range

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Range

9.4. Up to 30 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. 30 – 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Above 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.1.1. Introduction

10.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.2.1.4. Building & Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.5. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.6. Metal & Mining Industry Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2. By Range

10.2.2.1. Introduction

10.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Range

10.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Range

10.2.2.4. Up to 30 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.5. 30 – 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.6. Above 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3. By Country

10.2.3.1. Introduction

10.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.2.3.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3.5. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1. By Application

10.3.1.1. Introduction

10.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.1.4. Building & Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.5. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.6. Metal & Mining Industry Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2. By Range

10.3.2.1. Introduction

10.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Range

10.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Range

10.3.2.4. Up to 30 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2.5. 30 – 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2.6. Above 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3. By Country

10.3.3.1. Introduction

10.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.3.3.4. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.5. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.6. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.7. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.8. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.9. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.10. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. By Application

10.4.1.1. Introduction

10.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4.1.4. Building & Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.5. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.6. Metal & Mining Industry Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. By Range

10.4.2.1. Introduction

10.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Range

10.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Range

10.4.2.4. Up to 30 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2.5. 30 – 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2.6. Above 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3. By Country

10.4.3.1. Introduction

10.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.4.3.4. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.5. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.6. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.7. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.8. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.9. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.10. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.11. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.12. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Latin America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1. By Application

10.5.1.1. Introduction

10.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.5.1.4. Building & Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.5. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.6. Metal & Mining Industry Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2. By Range

10.5.2.1. Introduction

10.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Range

10.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Range

10.5.2.4. Up to 30 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2.5. 30 – 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2.6. Above 100 Meters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.3. By Country

10.5.3.1. Introduction

10.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.5.3.4. Brazil Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.3.5. Mexico Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.3.6. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…



