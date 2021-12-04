Healthcare IT Market Segmented by end-user and based on the mode of delivery, component

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Healthcare IT Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Healthcare IT Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.10% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Healthcare IT Market Growth Analysis

Increasing Government support to Healthcare IT Solutions

Use of big data by Healthcare IT Companies in healthcare services

Growing need to manage regulatory compliance through healthcare IT solutions

Focus on quality improvement of care and clinical outcomes are favoring the growth of the Global Healthcare IT Market.

Healthcare IT industry Segmentation

The Global Healthcare IT market is segmented by Business Segment, Component, and Delivery Mode.

By Business Segment, the market is classified into Clinical and Imaging IT Solutions, Diagnostic IT Solutions, eHealth and Healthcare Business Intelligence.

By End-User, the market is categorized into Provider and Payer.

Based on Mode of Delivery, the market is segmented as Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based.

Based on the component, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and healthcare IT services market.

Healthcare IT Regional Market Analysis

The report segments the geographies by regions which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

North America is leading the Healthcare IT market with a major contribution from the US and Canada.

The Asia Pacific is also considered as a major region in this market.

Growing medical needs, expanding healthcare industry mainly in China and India are majorly contributing to the growth in this region.

Healthcare IT Market Competitive Analysis

The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Healthcare IT Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies which comprise most of the Healthcare IT Market Share:

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Wipro, Citius Tech, Cerner, IBM, Oracle, SAS, and McKesson.

