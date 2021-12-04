Heat Stress Monitor Market Analysis and Growth by 2027 – LSI LASTEM s.r.l., Nielsen-Kellerman Co., PCE Instruments, REED Instruments, Romteck Australia, Runrite Electronics (Pty) LTD. and Sato Keiryoki Mfg. Co., Ltd

Heat stress monitors (HSM) are designed and developed to accurately and quickly evaluate potential heat stress environments. These instruments provide high-performance monitoring utilizing Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) sensing technology, the standard for heat stress management, and the calculation of a WBGT Index value. Heat stress monitor is an essential tool for occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) professionals to measure dry bulb ambient temperature, wind speed, radiant temperature, relative humidity, and air pressure parameters which affect heat stress in several conditions from underground mines to industrial workplaces.

The Heat stress monitor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption of these instruments in military, mining, manufacturing, and athletics applications, and stringent safety & environmental regulations for heat stress management. The integration of artificial intelligence in heat stress monitor is likely to augment the demand for heat stress monitor in the next years.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003352

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Extech (FLIR Systems)

2. LSI LASTEM s.r.l.

3. Nielsen-Kellerman Co.

4. PCE Instruments

5. REED Instruments

6. Romteck Australia

7. Runrite Electronics (Pty) LTD.

8. Sato Keiryoki Mfg. Co., Ltd

9. TES Electrical Electronic Corp.

10. TSI Incorporated

The global heat stress monitor market is segmented on the basis of offering, product type, WBGT technology, and application. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware & software and services. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as handheld HSM and fix/portable HSM. Further, based on WBGT technology, the market is divided into without wet bulb and wet bulb. Furthermore, on basis of application, market is segmented as manufacturing plants, mining and oil & gas, military, and athletics and sports.

The Heat Stress Monitor Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Heat Stress Monitor Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003352

What our report offers:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Heat Stress Monitor Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Heat Stress Monitor, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]