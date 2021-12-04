Increasing Global Demand for Walk-In Refrigerator market with Rising CAGR Forecast till 2025
Walk-in refrigerators (also called walk-in coolers) are commercial refrigerators, which are available in low and medium temperature ranges and have refrigerated spaces that can be easily walked into. The specifications of the walk-in refrigerators generally range from less than 55 sq. ft. of the floor spacing to multiple thousand sq. ft. with the heights of the ceilings varying from 7 ft. to 32 ft. The walk-in refrigerators are generally used to maintain pre-cooled products at the refrigerated temperature.
With the resurgence of the nonresidential construction industry and improved performance of downstream markets, revenue for the Walk-in and Cabinet Cooler Manufacturing industry has expanded over the past five years. Credit conditions have also relaxed over the past five years, restoring restaurants’, grocers’ and warehouses’ ability to borrow money to invest in new capital, contributing to improving industry performance. With construction activity set to continue recovering over the next five years and demand from downstream industries growing alongside disposable income.
In 2018, the global Walk-In Refrigerator market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Walk-In Refrigerator are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The key players covered in this study
Foster Refrigerator
Kolpak
Master-Bilt
Nor-Lake
Able Products
American Panel
Amerikooler
Arctic Walk In Cooler & Freezers
Beverage-Air
Delfield
Emerson Electric
Friginox
Haier
Honeywell
Hussmann
Imbera Foodservice
Imperial Manufacturing
Intertek
Panasonic
Precision Refrigeration
Src Refrigeration
Victory Refrigeration
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In Door
Out Door
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Foodservice
Bakeries
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Walk-In Refrigerator market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Walk-In Refrigerator market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Walk-In Refrigerator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Walk-In Refrigerator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Walk-In Refrigerator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
