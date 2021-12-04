Infection Control Market Outlook and Segmentation Analysis During the Forecast Period

The market report titled ‘Global Infection Control Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Global Infection Control Market Outlook

Infections are primarily caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, virus, and fungi. Infections can be of different types such as Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), stomach and intestinal infections, eye infections, ear infections, lung and respiratory infections, skin infections and sexually transmitted infections caused by the cross infection from equipment, surface and skin of patient and healthcare staff. Infection prevention and control is carried out to prevent the transmission of communicable disease.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), HAIs have a huge effect on the mortality rates globally. As per National Nosocomial Infection Surveillance (NNIS), 40% of the HAIs in US are UTIs caused by catheterization and CA-bacteriuria and it is the most common HAI globally. The global infection control market will exhibit an 6.60% CAGR from 2019 to 2026, having estimated market share of US $ XX billion by 2026.

Global Infection Control Market Drivers

The major drivers fueling the market are high incidence of HAIs, increasing number of surgical procedures, growing geriatric population, increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, heart and respiratory disorders and growing need for food sterilization and disinfection.

According to WHO, out of every 100 individuals hospitalized globally at any given time, 10 in developing countries and 7 in developed countries are likely to acquire HAIs. Moreover, as per Administration on Aging, 48.3 million individuals in US are aged 65 years and above in 2018 and this population is expected to double in size by 2060.

Global Infection Control Market Segmentation

The infection control market is segmented by product as Disinfection Products, Sterilization Products, Protective Barriers, Endoscope Reprocessing Products and Others. Disinfection Products are further segmented into Disinfectants, Disinfection Equipment and Disinfection and Cleaning Acessories. Disinfectants are further segmented as Skin Disinfectants, Hand Disinfectants and Instrument Disinfectants, Disinfection Equipment are further segmented as UV Ray Disinfectors, Ultrasonic Cleaners, Flusher Disinfectors and Others. Sterilization Products are further sub-segmented into Sterilization Equipment, Consumables & Accessories, Sterilization Indicators and Packaging Accessories.

Global Infection Control Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global infection control market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the infection control market over the period of forecast because of rise in the geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and HAIs. According to CDC, one out of every 10 patients in US who are treated with chemotherapy gets an infection, that needs a hospital visit and as per U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), one in every 20 infections in the U.S. is a HAI.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the near future due to rise in infection cases and many government and non-government organizations working towards infection control. According to Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, in 2018, Beijing witnessed 22 norovirus infection cases in children from middle and elementary school and even kindergarten. There was 6.7% rise in the number of cases from 2017.

Global Infection Control Market Company Trends

Some of the key players in the global infection control market are Getinge AB, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products, 3M Company, Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, MMM Group, Matachana Group, Sotera Health LLC and Metrex Research Corporation. Few of the key developmnets of the major companies in the infection control market include –

In August 2018, Nelson Laboratories, a division of Sotera Health, acquired Gibraltar Laboratories. This strengthened its portfolio of infection control test services for p· In May 2018, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, has approved $30 million for improving and expanding the production facility in North Carolina is the company’s strategy to strengthen their market presence.

In April 2018, 3M launched FDA 510(k) clearance for its 3M™ Attest™ Super Rapid Biological Indicator (BI) System for Steam Providing Steam Sterilization in 24 minutes.

