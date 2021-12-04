Intussusception Market Report 2019 | Growing and Merging Estimating the size of the Global Market A Demand-Side Approach Forecast upto 2023

Market Scenario:

Intussusception, also called bowel obstruction, is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by folding of one part of the intestine into another part, which causes a blockage in the intestine. The blockage hamper the excretion process. Intussusception is dominant in children of age 2 months-2 years. However, adults may also be affected by the intussusception. It commonly occurs where the small and large intestines meet. Additionally, it can occurs due to various causes such as tumors, inflammation, Meckel’s diverticulum, duplication, appendix, hyperplasia of Peyer’s patches, intestinal surgery, polyps, tumors, inflammation, etc.

It block the blood supply to intestine and causes tissue death. Tissue death can lead to infection, internal bleeding, tearing, damage to the intestines, and peritonitis. The primary symptoms of intussusception include acute abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, lethargy, blood or mucus in the stools, constipation, etc. The risk factors for intussusception are age, sex, abnormal intestinal formation at birth, a family history, etc.

According to the National health statistics, intussusception affects about 1 in every 1,900 children in the US. Its incidence is more common in children between one to five months, peaking at four to nine months of age, and then gradually declines at around 18 months. Intussusception affects boys and girls, with a ratio of approximately 3:1.

The developments in the surgery segment, such as minimal invasive laparoscopy surgery, is driving the global intussusception market. The drug segment is, however, suffering from market fragmentation, which has put pressure on the price margins. The loss of patents and the rise of counterfeited drugs has also restricted the market growth. The other market constrains are high cost of surgery and complications of the surgery. Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to minimal invasive surgical procedures.

The global intussusception market is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4.4 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

The global intussusception market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on the type, the market has been segmented as Ileoileal, Ileocolic, Ileo-ileo-colic, and others.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as barium enema, ultrasound, X-ray, computerized tomography (CT), and others.

Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as surgery, drugs, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas accounts for a significant market share owing to extensive volume of surgeries performed and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new products and surgical procedures in the US drives the intussusception market. Furthermore, concentration of the major healthcare companies in the developed countries of this region coupled with large insurance penetration is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, the US expend high on the healthcare, which accounts for 16% of total GDP also increase the sale of intussusception treatment.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and strong healthcare penetration. European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development.

Key Players in the Global Intussusception Market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC. , Novartis AG, Bayer AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others.

