lickstream Analytics Market was valued at USD 660.07 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2500.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.95% from 2017 to 2025





The Global Clickstream Analytics Market was valued at USD 660.07 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2500.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.95% from 2017 to 2025.

Clickstream analytics is the process of collecting, analyzing and reporting aggregate data about which pages a website visitor visits and in what order. There are two levels of clickstream analysis, traffic analytics and e-commerce analytics. Benefits of clickstream analytics include â€“ better performance, more powerful and actionable business intelligence, cost efficiency, reduces development effort, click-path optimization, market-basket analysis, next best product analysis, website resource allocation, and customer segmentation on a granular level.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing multichannel marketing

1.2 Advancements in predictive management

1.3 Rising adoption of mobile technology providing multiple digital touchpoints

1.4 Growing e-commerce leading to unprecedented growth in consumer data

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with real-time clickstream data analytics

2.2 Poor data collection and identifying business requirements

2.3 Concerns for data privacy

2.4 Availability of open source clickstream analytics solutions

Market Segmentation:

The Global Clickstream Analytics Market is segmented on the application, organization size, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Website/application optimization

1.2 Click path optimization

1.3 Customer analysis

1.4 Traffic analysis

1.5 Basket analysis and personalization

1.6 Others

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

3.2.1 Managed services

3.2.2 Professional services

3.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

3.2.2.2 Deployment and integration

3.2.2.3 Consulting services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 On-demand

4.2 On-premises

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government and Defense

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Travel and Hospitality

5.6 Retail and e-commerce

5.7 Manufacturing

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP

3. Adobe Systems

4. Google

5. Microsoft

6. HPE

7. Jumpshot

8. Vlocity

9. Splunk

10. Verto Analytics

11. Webtrends

12. Talend

13. Oracle

14. AT Internet

15. Connexity

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

