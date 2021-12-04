Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Lighting Fixtures Market – Global Growth , Share, Trend, OPPORTUNITY , & Forecast to 2025

Press Release

Automated Test Equipment

Lighting fixture is an electronic device which is used to create artificial light by using an electrical lamp. Lighting fixture is very effective in terms of decoration and is used by lighting designers for decoration purposes. These fixtures are used in almost every sector such as resident, home décor, transportation and construction and others. Apart from that, lighting fixtures are produce sufficient amount of light and consume less amount of energy as compared to other conventional lighting systems.

Market Size & Forecast

Global lighting fixtures market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during forecast period 2017-2024. The global lighting fixtures market is projected to reach to a valuation about USD 216.45 Billion by the end of year 2024. The rising demand for energy saving lighting fixtures has propelled the growth of global market of lighting fixtures. The global lighting fixture market is driven by Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share about 39% of the global lighting fixtures market.

High population density is one of the key elements propelling the growth of the lighting fixtures market in Asia Pacific region and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Further, rise in demand for lighting fixtures in developing economics such as China, India and others is expected to augment the demand for the global lighting fixture market in near future. On the other hand, North America and Europe region are expected to witness a sluggish growth over the forecast period. Replacement of conventional lighting system with modern lighting fixtures is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global lighting fixtures market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

Ceiling
Fans
Chandeliers
Pendants
Recessed
Utility
Wall
By Application

Residential
Commercial
Architectural
By Light Source

Incandescent
Fluorescent
Gas Discharge
Metal Halide
LED
OLED
By Region

Global lighting fixture market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges

Commercial, residential and industrial sectors are now witnessing higher capital investment in infrastructure development. Further, this factor is increasing the demand for lighting fixtures in these sectors. Some of the government initiatives, such as promotion for LED lighting, energy conservation and others have given boost to the global market of lighting fixtures. Over the past few years, it has been seen that modern lighting fixtures are being adopt over conventional lighting fixtures due to its attractive look and low power consumption capability. This factor is expected to impel the growth of the lighting fixture market over the forecast period. Urbanization and enhancement of infrastructure of the buildings are some of the major drivers increasing the demand for lighting fixtures. These activities are expected to increase with remarkable growth rate in near future. Apart from that, factors such as rising per capita income and rising awareness of energy consumption among the consumers have led them to replace the conventional lighting fixture with modern lighting fixtures.

The rising disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle has resulted in the adoption of advanced and attractive lighting fixture. Lighting fixtures have wide range of application in various sectors such as automobile, aerospace, industries construction and others. Further, the global lighting fixtures market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period on the account of the positive growth in end-use industries.

However, presence of local vendors has affected the overall revenue of the global market. Further, low cost offering by the local vendors is reducing the market share of the organized players.

Key Players

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Advanced Lighting Technology Inc.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
Cooper Industry PLC
Cree Inc.
Evolution Lighting
Fagerhults bElysning AB
GE Lighting
Grote industries Inc.
Havells
HELLA KgaA Hueck & Co.
Hubbell Lighting Inc.
Spaulding Lighting Inc.
Juno Lighting Group
Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global lighting fixtures market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Light Source Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

 

Research Methodology of Research:

  To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our Sales Team at Market Research.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors • Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come • 6-month post sales analyst support

Customization of the Report

In case of any Queries or Customization Requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

