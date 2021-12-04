Market Overview:

The Global Milking Robots Market was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.12% from 2017 to 2025.

The Milking Robot helps in automatic milking process in which it connects automatically to the cow’s teats and turn off when the milking is complete. This system allows milk to flow into a pipeline in preparation for shipping to a processing plant. Benefits of milking robots include – can free up labor, improve the quality of the life, greater time flexibility, collect the valuable data and information, better herd health and reproduction, and increased milking frequency.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising investments toward development of milking robots on dairy farms

1.2 Rapidly increasing herd size of dairy farms

1.3 Technological advancements and product launches

1.4 Reduction in labor cost due to automation on dairy farms

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor standardization of milking robotics technology

2.2 Issues with the integration of milking robots with grazing dairy system

2.3 High cost

Market Segmentation:

The Global Milking Robots Market is segmented on the system type, component, herd size, and region.

1. System Type:

1.1 Single-Stall Unit

1.2 Multi-Stall Unit

1.3 Automated Milking Rotary

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 Local/Web based

2.1.2 Cloud based

2.2 Hardware

2.2.1 Sensing and Monitoring Devices

2.2.2 Automation and Control Devices

2.3 Services

2.3.1 System Integration and Consulting Services

2.3.2 Managed Services

3. By Herd Size:

3.1 Below 100

3.2 Between 100 and 1,000

3.3 Above 1,000

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GEA Group AG

2. Fullwood Ltd

3. SCR Dairy, Inc.

4. Waikato Milking Systems LP

5. Delaval

6. Hokofarm Group B.V.

7. Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

8. Boumatic LLC

9. Dairymaster

10. Afimilk Ltd.

11. S.A. Christensen & Co.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

