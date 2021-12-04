Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market by Leading Players, Growth Factor, Global Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Size and Regional Forecast To 2023

The nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market, as per Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) report is expected to showcase robust performance in the coming years. The CAGR that it can attain during the forecast period (2017-2023) would be substantial to take it across the estimated valuation.

Nitrile butadiene rubber is a copolymer of butadiene and acrylonitrile. Its features such as resistance to oil, fuel, and other chemical makes it the choicest preference for the automotive sector. Not just automotive, it garners pats from industries such as oil & gas, mining, construction, and medicine as well. It has widespread utility in nuclear and aeronautics sector owing to its ability to withstand high temperature.

Segmentation:

MRFR, in their recent assessment of the

Based on the product type, the nitrile butadiene rubber market can be segmented into hoses, belts, cables, molded seals & O-rings, gloves, and others. Hoses are getting significant traction from the automotive sector.

Based on the end-user industry, the nitrile butadiene rubber market can be segmented into oil & gas, automotive, medical, mining, construction, and others. The oil & gas segment is gaining significant mileage during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR regionally analyzes the global nitrile butadiene rubber market by including five key regions Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The APAC market has the maximum share and it is impacting the global market with innovation and implementation. The regional market is expected to garner exponential CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as India and China with their huge population are going to show substantial scope for automotive and construction sector growth. The burgeoning oil & gas sector in both countries can provide extraordinary market traction.

North America’s market relies mostly on decisions taken by the U.S. The country has a robust infrastructure for the nuclear sector and its automotive sector is getting revamped. At the same time, its defence expenditure is higher than most of the countries which are making it a perfect space for the nitrile butadiene rubber market’s expansion. Canada is amply backing up the growth with well-structured end-user industries.

Europe’s market is substantially strong and banking mostly on its use in the growing aerospace and robust automotive industry. Countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, and Russia are investing much for their defense which is giving aerospace industry much scope for expansion. Nuclear sector is also quite strong which can trigger market growth.

