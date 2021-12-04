Online Payment Gateway Market: What are the main factors that contributing towards industry growth?

Online Payment Gateway Market

Online payment gateway market refers to a type of market which helps in making smooth online transactions between buyer and seller. It is an ecommerce service in which the transaction processes debit and credit card payments by transferring key information between payment portals and front end processors.Online payment gateways play a vital role in online transaction process, the service of which is provided by one of many financial service providers of commercialized banks. The online payment gateways make sure that the ecommerce transaction process is securely and safely done between the payment processor and payment gateway.

Payment gateway is a process that authorizes transfer of funds between merchants and customers by performing several tasks such as encryption, authorization and completing the transaction to finalize the order. On approval, the appropriate response is generated and then the payment processor evaluates and transmits transaction data.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:-http://bit.ly/2GqVvL3

Market Size and Forecast

Geographically, North America holds the highest market share for online payment gateway market. The key factor driving the growth of North America’s market in online payment gateway is flying dependence of consumers on electronic payments for online shopping. With an increase need of internet subscription, local vendors are making high use of online business platforms to significantly increase online purchasing in countries like India and China. It is estimated to make Asia Pacific the highest emerging countries to make rapid market growth in online payment gateway market.

The demand for advanced technology that provides secure and safe transactions in online payment gateways is anticipated to fuel market share by the end of forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of mobile devices coupled with rising popularity of mobile commerce are making headway for the growth of the online payment market. Moreover, need of user affable methods for making online reservations and payments via smartphones is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

According to a recent study conducted by Research Nester, the global market for online payment gateway is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2018-2027. Online payment gateway market is anticipated to generate USD 89.5 billion in revenue by the end of 2027.

Based on application type, online payment gateway market is segmented into small, large and medium enterprises. To meet the gradual changing demands of customers regarding online payments, the large enterprises have a high demand in this market.

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the online payment gateway market includes the following segments:

By Sector Type

Banking

Financial Services

Retail

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Others

By Product Type

Hosted

Self-Hosted

Non-Hosted

Local

Direct

Platform-based

By Application Type

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region

The online payment gateway market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

The growth of the market is driven by increasing demand for online shopping, making reservations among other ecommerce applications. The demand for communication devices enhancing the privilege of safe and secure online transactions is anticipated to increase market share by the end of forecast period. With the growing technology advancement in mobile phones for online transaction, the leading mobile phone manufacturers are delivering smart solutions for user friendly transactions.This developing need for payment gateways market via mobile phone is encouraging the growth prospects of the online payment gateway market. It is further enhancing the adoption of mobile devices for their user friendly and accessible advantages fostering the popularity of mobile commerce making consumers to buy more smartphones, tablets etc. to shop online. This factor is envisioned to impact the growth of online payment gateway market.Moreover, the extension of small enterprises to provide customers with online services such as 24/7 assistance, easy access, time saving evaluation of products along with attractive discount offers in developing nations is estimated to fuel the growth of online payment gateway market.

Request For Full Report-http://bit.ly/2GqVvL3

However, the security related concerns such as cyber theft and personal credentials being compromised might become the restraining factor for the growth of online payment gateway market.

Key Players

PayPal

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Amazon

Avangate

Stripe

AsiaPay

Dwolla

Pagosonline

MyGate

CCBill

MercadoPago

Scope and Context

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609