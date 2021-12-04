Organic Fertilizers Market: What are the main factors that contributing towards industry growth?

Organic Fertilizers Market Overview

Organic fertilizers are made from vegetable matter, animal manure, human manure and animal matter. Organic fertilizers enrich the soil, plants and it also benefits the insects. These fertilizers are sustainable, perishable and environment friendly. Farmers are adopting organic fertilizers due to their low cost and healthy long lasting impact on soil. Apart from acting as a fertilizer to the plants, organic fertilizer also conditions the soil.

Market Size & Forecast

Global organic fertilizers market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Further, the global organic fertilizers market is anticipated to reach at a valuation of USD 6.3 Billion by the end of 2024 from USD 3.1 Billion in 2016. Rising awareness about the long term benefit of organic farming and increasing adoption of eco-friendly products is anticipated to drive the growth of the global organic fertilizers market.

In the regional platform, Europe captured the largest share in overall global organic fertilizer market in 2016. This can be attributed to the rising consumer willingness to pay for organic fertilizers. Further, presence of stringent government regulations limiting the use of chemical fertilizers is anticipated to fuel the demand for organic fertilizers in the European region.

Asia Pacific market of organic fertilizers is estimated to be the fastest growing market across the globe due to high availability of raw materials. Further, favorable government subsidy policies are envisioned to bolster the growth of organic fertilizers market in Asia Pacific region.

On the basis of product type, global organic fertilizers are segmented into peat based, manure based and others. Manure based organic fertilizers dominated the overall organic fertilizers market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. High availability of livestock manure is expected to be the key factor behind the growth of manure based organic fertilizers market across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global organic fertilizers market in the following segments:

By Source

Plant

Animal

By Product Type

Peat Based

Manure Based

Others

By Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region

Global organic fertilizers market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Organic food industry has witnessed augmented demand for organic foods among consumers in recent years. This can be attributed to various benefits of organic farming such as safety from pesticides and chemicals. This rising demand for organic foods is fostering the growth of global organic fertilizers market.

Rise in demand and adoption of environment friendly agricultural products is expected to drive the global organic fertilizers market. Apart from this, rapid development of new organic fertilizer producing high yield crops is also envisioned to bolster the growth of global organic fertilizers market. Further, increasing farm area under organic cultivation is expected to garner the growth of global organic fertilizers market. Moreover, government is encouraging the adoption of organic fertilizers in various nations. Apart from this, government has launched incentive and reimbursement programs. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the global organic fertilizers market.In contrast, lack of awareness about the benefits of organic fertilizers among farmers is expected to hamper the growth of global organic fertilizers market during the forecast period. Moreover, high adoption rate of chemical fertilizers over organic fertilizers is restraining the development of global organic fertilizers market.

Key players

Italpollina SpA

Fertikal N.V.

Multiplex Group

Gujarat Bio Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Walt’s Organic Fertilizer

BioSTAR Organics

California Organic Fertilizers

Madras Fertilizers Limited

ScottsMiracle-Gro

