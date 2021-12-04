Pest Control – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Truly Nolen Pest Control, The Terminix International Company, Syngenta

According to Publisher, the Global Pest Control Market is accounted for $17.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growing urbanization coupled with the exponential growth of population, effects of climate change on pest proliferation and easy availability of pest control products & services are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, rising health issues related to pest control chemicals are restraining market growth. Moreover, consistent product developments and launches are providing opportunities for market growth.

Pest control is the process of managing or removing pests from the house or place of business. Pest control services include screening and sealing of openings to avoid entry of pests inside the premises. Pest control is used for killing or repelling attacks of pests such as insects, rodents, and bed bugs. Different types of professional pest control treatments to control or kill pest population comprises chemical, biological, and mechanical. Inspection is a fundamental step for any type of pest control service.

Get Sample Copy of ” Pest Control Market ” Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00018764

Based on product, mechanical segment acquired considerable share during the forecast period owing to cost-effectiveness, quick results, and ease in application. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and technological advancement in agriculture, and adoption of pest control methods.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pest Control market include Truly Nolen Pest Control, The Terminix International Company, Syngenta, Sumitomo Chemical, Rollins Inc., Rentokil Initial PLC, Pelgar International, FMC Corporation, Ecolab, Dowdupont, Bell Laboratories Inc., Bayer Cropscience, BASF, Atalian Servest and ADAMA.

Type Covered:

– Mechanical

– Chemical

– Biological

Crop Type Covered:

– Turf and Ornamentals

– Horticultural Crops

– Field Crops

– Other Crop Types

Pest Type Covered:

– Wildlife

– Weeds

– Vertebrate Pest

– Termites

– Rodents

– Parasitic Plants

– Nematodes

– Mites

– Micro-Organism

– Insects

Mode of Application Covered:

– Traps

– Sprays

– Powder

– Pellets

– Foliar

– Fertigation

– Baits

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00018764

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Pest Control Market, By Type

6 Global Pest Control Market, By Crop Type

7 Global Pest Control Market, By Pest Type

8 Global Pest Control Market, By Mode of Application

9 Global Pest Control Market, By Application

10 Global Pest Control Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.