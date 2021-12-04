Market Overview:

The Global Public Safety LTE Market was valued at USD 636.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5210.47 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Public safety is one of the core responsibilities of any government that involves an overarching goal of protecting citizens from threats such as crime and natural disasters. Availability of a converged communication network dedicated to public safety such as public safety-LTE (PS-LTE) will help the organizations do that. Benefits of LTE for public safety are – high reliability, cost effective, can handle real-time, is flexible, and enables remote management and zero-touch deployment and configuration.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing implementation of emergency services IP network

1.2 Hybrid Deployment Models for Emerging Markets

1.3 Increasing demand for automatic operations and remote surveillances

1.4 Removal of connectivity issues between networks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with spectrum allocation

2.2 Costly infrastructure

2.3 Reliability concerns

Market Segmentation:

The Global Public Safety LTE Market is segmented on the deployment model, application, component, and region.

1. Deployment Model:

1.1 Commercial LTE

1.2 Private LTE

1.3 Hybrid LTE

2. By Application:

2.1 Disaster Management

2.2 Law Enforcement and Border Control

2.3 Firefighting Services

2.4 Emergency Medical Services

3. By Component:

3.1 Services

3.1.1 Integration Services

3.1.2 Maintenance Services

3.1.3 Consulting Services

3.2 Infrastructure

3.2.1 End-Use Devices

3.2.2 The Evolved UMTS Terrestrial Radio Access Network

3.2.3 The Evolved Packet Core

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

2. Airbus SE

3. General Dynamics Corporation

4. Bittium Corporation

5. Nokia Corporation

6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

7. Ericsson AB

8. AT&T Inc.

9. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10. Cobham Plc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

