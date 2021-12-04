Reed Sensor Market Growth and Analysis 2027 – Lead By Bimba Manufacturing Company, Coto Technology, Littelfuse Inc., PIC GmbH, Pickering Electronics Ltd, RMCIP, SMC Corporation and Standex Electronics

Global reed sensor market accounted to US$ 765.07 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,473.33 Mn by 2027. Europe was the leading geographic reed sensor market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The consumer electronics market in Europe has witnessed aggressive and stable demands in different countries of the region.

The NORDIC countries of Europe consist of a large number of Small and Medium scale industries (SMEs) that have steady demands for reed sensor based products. On the other hand, economically strong countries like Germany, Italy, UK and Spain have witnessed rapid growth in the implementations of reed sensors in the different industry verticals primarily led by consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

BIMBA MANUFACTURING COMPANY COTO TECHNOLOGY LITTELFUSE INC. PIC GMBH PICKERING ELECTRONICS LTD RMCIP SMC CORPORATION STANDEX ELECTRONICS INC. STG-GERMANY GROUP ZHEJIANG XURUI ELECTRONIC CO. LTD

Rising trends in integration of consumer electronics in automotive industry

The emergence of advanced-driver-assistance systems like adaptive braking, self-parking, backup cameras, and automatic cruise control that further increase the passenger safety in the vehicles. Shared mobility services is another trend buzzing in the automobile ecosystem. A strong internet infrastructure coupled with cars that would be able to communicate with the rider and amongst each other regarding their availabilities and route mapping would form a trend in the upcoming few years. Highly advanced sensors are anticipated to be integrated into these vehicles for efficient communications to happen and therefore, these automotive electronic trends are anticipated to present good opportunities for the reed sensor market players to cache in.

