Smart Fleet Management Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR

Smart Fleet Management Market industry valued approximately USD 290.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are rising need for Smart Fleet Management worldwide, enhance vehicular safety and higher operational efficiencies.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are IBM Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Zonar Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Denso Corporation, Orbcomm, Inc., Siemens AG, Tech Mahindra Limited. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Hardware:

Remote Diagnostics

Tracking

Optimization

ADAS

Connectivity:

Short range

Long range

Cloud

Transportation:

Rolling Stock

Marine

Automotive

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Smart Fleet Management Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Smart Fleet Management Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Smart Fleet Management Market by Hardware

Chapter 6. Global Smart Fleet Management Market by Connectivity

Chapter 7. Global Smart Fleet Management Market by Transportation

Chapter 8. Global Smart Fleet Management Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

