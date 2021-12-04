Smart Mirror Market Analysis by 2027 – Top Companies Ficosa Internacional SA, Gentex, Keonn Technologies, S.L., Magna International, Murakami, Samsung Electronics and Séura

A smart mirror is an advanced mirror integrated with technologies such as displays, sensors, cameras, and connectivity equipment. These mirrors are mainly used in numerous industry verticals such as retail, healthcare, automotive, residential, and others. The functions of smart mirrors can differ depending on their utility. For instance, in the automotive industry, smart mirrors can be utilized as rearview and side-view mirrors for enhanced safety purposes.

The Smart mirror market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for smart mirror in automotive sector and transformation of retail industry from traditional stores to digital stores. Moreover, the growing smart home market coupled with advancements in industry 4.0 is expected to stimulate smart mirror market to grow in the future.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. DENSION LTD

2. ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC.

3. Ficosa Internacional SA

4. Gentex Corporation

5. Keonn Technologies, S.L.

6. Magna International Inc.

7. Murakami Corporation

8. PERSEUS MIRRORS

9. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10. Séura

The global smart mirror market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Further, the hardware sub-segment is divided into sensors, displays, cameras, audio systems, and connectivity. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automotive, healthcare, residential, retail & advertising, and others.

The Smart Mirror Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Smart Mirror Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

