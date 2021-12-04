Smart Refrigerator Market is Expected to Expand at a Cagr of 15.5% Over the Forecast Period I.e 2017-2024
Smart refrigerator are also known as internet refrigerator. It is a technologically advanced refrigerator which is programmed to sense what kind of products is being stored inside it and thus it keeps the record through barcode or RIFD scanning. This kind of refrigerator is often equipped to determine whenever a food item needs to be replenished. This refrigerator allows for more efficient food management. It is remotely monitored and controlled (via: smart phones). It has an LCD panel for information display and interaction.
Market size and forecast
Smart refrigerator market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period i.e 2017-2024. Smart refrigerator market is expected to witness a lucrative growth in near future owing to rise in need for advanced refrigerator for the consumers. Rapid growth in urbanization change in lifestyle is estimated to attract consumers to buy smart refrigerator.
The demand for smart refrigerator is rising owing to growing concern for electricity cost and availability of innovative and affordable smart refrigerators in the market. North American market is presently dominating in the smart refrigerators market, owing to favorable market conditions and adequate awareness among the customers regarding smart refrigerator. Europe is the second leading region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to have a robust growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in the demand for smart refrigerator in the China, India and Japan. Rising personal disposable along with increasing purchasing power of people in these countries is anticipated to expand the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the smart refrigerator market in the following segments:
By Product
Top freezer refrigerator
Bottom freezer fridge
Side-by-side refrigerator
French door refrigerator
By Technology
Wi-Fi
Radio frequency identification (RIFD)
Cellular technology
Bluetooth
ZigBee
Touchscreen
By Price Range
Premium
Economy
Low
By Distribution Channel
Offline Channel
Online Channel
By Region
Global Smart Refrigerator Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Disruptive technology and increasing customer personalization and customization is expected to drive the global smart refrigerator market over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Technological advancement in electronics and communication sector and the growing need for energy efficiency is projected to impel the growth of smart refrigerator market during the period 2017-2024. Additionally, purchasing power and improving lifestyles would also foster the demand for smart refrigerator, globally.
Quick developments in Information Technology infrastructure and topology of wireless communication are the major factors lifting the integration of smart refrigerators with mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Wireless communication plays vital role in monitoring and controlling refrigerator from remote locations, to reduce electricity consumption. Wi-Fi technology is mostly used in homes and commercial establishments as an alternative to wired LAN. Presently, this technology has emerged as an effective technology to operate a large number of refrigerators from remote locations which is further likely to boom the growth of smart refrigerator market in the next few years.
However, the higher cost of smart refrigerator is likely to dampen the global growth over the forecast period. Lack of awareness related to benefits and as well as proper utilization of technologies is the major factor which is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the next few years.
Key Players
The key players of smart refrigerator market are as follows:
AB Electrolux
Haier Group Corporation
LG Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Whirlpool Corporation
Siemens AG, GE Appliance
Hisense Co. Ltd.
Midea Group
Panasonic Corporation
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
Learn more Get free sample copy of this report now! > Get | Download Sample Copy of This Report Now with Detailed TOC, Charts & Tables
Research Methodology of Research:
To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our Sales Team at Market Research.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors • Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment
• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come • 6-month post sales analyst support
Customization of the Report
In case of any Queries or Customization Requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name: David
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609