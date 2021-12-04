Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market is Booming Market to Rapidly Growing a Highest CAGR by 2025 with Top Key Players- Cisco, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, VMware

The Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Software defined networking market is expected to grow US$ 23.93 billion by 2025 from US$ 1.62 billion in 2015.

The Telecom & IT industry segment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period 2016 â€“ 2025. Speed, size, and efficiency are the essential elements which nowadays rule the IT industry. Increased adoption of smart phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and other gadgets for transferring data has created a need for software defined networking. Software defined networking solutions offer various benefits to IT industry such as speed of deployment, waste and energy efficiency and most important is scalability. Thus, IT industry is adopting the software defined networking for keeping pace in the highly competitive market. Furthermore, high growth rate of mobile subscribers is also creating a need for extension in data storage capacity and efficient servers for networking. Telecom industry players are opting for software defined networking solutions as they provide operational efficiency, and reduced costs.

Software defined networking market by end-user vertical is segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication & IT, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, research and academia and others. The propagation of cloud based service implementations in the enterprise are some of the trends contributing to the emergence of software defined networking market. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding software defined networking facilities that improve the business operations and productivity while limiting security risks.

Leading Software Defined Networking Market Players:

Cisco, Inc.,

Huawei, Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise,

Juniper Networks,

VMware Inc.,

Cumulus Networks,

NEC Inc.,

Broadcom Ltd.

Brocade communication systems among others.

The overall Software defined networking market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The Software defined networking market research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Software defined networking market.

