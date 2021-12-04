Sports Nutrition Market Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis Research Report

Sports nutrition products include protein powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, Iso drink powder, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars, and other supplements.

Major factors that drive the growth of the market include a rise in obese population primarily in developed regions, consistent increase in the number of gyms & health clubs, increase in trend of online retail, and a surge in the number of recreational & lifestyle users. However, availability of cheap and counterfeit products poses challenge to sports nutrition manufacturers. Increase in health consciousness along with a rise in disposable income in developing economies provides lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Key market players profiled in the report are The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

The world sports nutrition market is segmented based on product type, end users, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into protein powder, Iso drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine, BCAA and others), supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars, and other supplements. Iso & other sports drinks segment accounted for the largest share of the overall sports nutrition market revenue in 2015. The carbohydrate/energy bars segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for healthy foods. End users of sports nutrition products comprise athletes, bodybuilders, recreational users, and lifestyle users. Channels through which sports nutrition products are distributed include large retail & mass merchandisers, small retail, drug & specialty stores, fitness institutions, and online & others. Large retail and mass merchandisers accounted for a majority share of the total market revenue on account of increasing usage of sports nutrition products as lifestyle food.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). North America held the largest share in the market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a double-digit growth on account of increase in health consciousness and rise in disposable income.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Sports Nutrition Market by Product Type

Chapter 5: Sports Nutrition Market, By User

Chapter 6 World Sports Nutrition Market By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6: Sports Nutrition Market, By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

