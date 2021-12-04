Sprinkler Irrigation Systems – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Nelson Irrigation , Netafim Limited, Olson Irrigation Systems, Orbit Irrigation Products

According to Publisher, the Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market is accounted for $2.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. Increasing concerns of water scarcity and growing demand for better yield & quality of crops, availability of equipment for spraying fertilizers & chemicals using sprinklers, reduction in labor costs and ease of operation are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high instalment costs coupled with lack of social awareness and concerns to save natural resources are restricting the market growth.

Sprinkler Irrigation is a method of applying irrigation water which is similar to rainfall. Water is distributed through a system of pipes usually by pumping. It is then sprayed into the air and irrigated entire soil surface through spray heads so that it breaks up into small water drops which fall to the ground. Sprinklers provide efficient coverage for small to large areas and are suitable for use on all types of properties. It is also adaptable to nearly all irrigable soils since sprinklers are available in a wide range of discharge capacity. All the products are made out of high strength & chemical resistance engineering plastics to achieve functional satisfaction and to maintain cost economics.

Based on type, centre pivot systems can be used on various field sizes and have lower annual operating costs as compared to lateral move and subsurface irrigation. Hence, this segment is estimated to dominate the sprinkler irrigation market. By Geography, North America held the largest share of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market. This region extensively uses sprinkler irrigation systems to maximize production and increase its export of agricultural commodities.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market include Access Irrigation Ltd. , Antelco Pty. Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., EPC Industries Limited, Ewing Irrigation Products Inc., Hunter Industries Inc., Irritec S.P.A. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.,

Life Irrigation Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Limited, Olson Irrigation Systems, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Rain Bird Corporation , Rivulis Irrigation Ltd and Toro Company Valmont Industries Inc.

Types Covered:

– Perforated Pipe System

– Rotating Head System

– Solid Set

– Other Types

Crop Types Covered:

– Cereals

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Oilseeds &Pulses

– Other Crop Types

Field Sizes Covered:

– Large

– Medium

– Small

Products Covered:

– Landscape & Residential

– Overhead

– Rain Gun

– Rainport

– Spray Head & Jet

