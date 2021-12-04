Sustainable Fabrics Market – Upcoming Growth Opportunities, Revolutionary Trends & Future Benefits of Product 2023

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the Global Sustainable Fabric Market.

Sustainable Fabrics Market Overview:

The global sustainable fabric market was valued at USD 58.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Sustainable fabrics include organic fabrics, regenerated fabrics, and recycled fabrics. Organics fabrics are produced from non-genetically modified plants and are grown in controlled settings of soil and water with no pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals. Organic cotton is the most commonly used organic fabric in the world. Regenerated fabrics are made by dissolving cellulose from tree wood in chemicals and forming fiber using viscose method.

The global sustainable fabric market has been segmented by product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the global sustainable fabric market has been segmented into natural, organic, regenerated, and recycled. Among them, the regenerated fabric segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to their similar performance characteristics to synthetic fabrics. Automotive furnishing and clothing applications are driving the growth of this segment. However, the organic fabric segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global sustainable fabric market has been segmented into clothing, furnishing, medical, and others. The clothing application segment is dominating the global sustainable fabric market in 2018 due to its large-scale consumption and large size of the global textile and garment industry. Additionally, the increasing number of retail outlets in developing countries including China and India by apparel manufacturers Tommy, Levis, and Peter England is another factor contributing significantly to industry growth.

Regional Analysis

The global Sustainable Fabric market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific was the largest and fastest growing market for sustainable fabric in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period. The region held the market share of 38% in 2018. Lucrative government policies by Indian government such as 100% FDI in the textile and garment sector and increasing government schemes under the ministry of textiles such as technology upgradation fund scheme, silk sector schemes, skill development schemes, integrated wool development programme, handicrafts schemes, handlooms schemes, jute sector schemes, powerloom sector schemes, scheme for integrated textile parks, and north east textile promotion scheme to retain healthy growth in textile industry is one of the driving factors to the global sustainable fabric market in the region. Some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the product market in the region includes rising population, rising per-capita income, increasing consumer purchasing power, changing standard of living, and growing e-commerce industry.

North America was the second largest market for sustainable fabric in 2018. Development awareness about sustainability, and strong demand for fashion apparels are supporting the growth of the product market in the region. The US held significant share of the regional market in 2018.

Europe was following North America in terms of market size in 2018. Strong base of textile players in the region coupled with large-scale demand for clothing and furnishing is driving the demand for sustainable fabrics in the market.

The Latin America is expected to exhibit rising demand for sustainable fabric during the forecast period, whereas the Middle East & Africa is likely to grow at an average CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global sustainable fabric market are Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. (India), Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim (India), Teijin Limited (Japan), Wellman Advanced Materials (US), US Fibers (US), David C. Poole Company, Inc (US), Foss Performance Materials (US), Polyfibre Industries (India), Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd (China), Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd (China), Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp. (Philippines), China Bambro Textile Co. Ltd (China), Textil Santanderina, SA (Spain), Pure Waste Textiles Ltd (Finland), and Vivify Textiles (Switzerland).

Intended Audience

Sustainable fabric manufacturers

Traders and distributors of sustainable fabric

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

