Swarm Intelligence Market Players Profiles and Future Prospects – Apium Swarm Robotics, Continental AG, ConvergentAI, Mobileye, Power-Blox AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sentien Robotics, Swarm Technology, Unanimous AI, Valutico

Swarm intelligence is an emerging concept employed in artificial intelligence for designing solutions motivated by the collective behavior of social colonies such as a swarm of bees or ants in decentralized and self-organized systems. The conclusion of the concept states that intelligent-looking behavior can be the result of complex systems consisting of non-intelligent agents.

The swarm intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing applicability of the technology for solving big data problems. Moreover, adoption of the technology in transportation and military is further expected to augment the market growth. However, market growth is likely to be influenced owing to the reluctance of key industries in adopting newer technologies. On the other hand, applicability in areas such as warehouses and telecommunication industry showcase promising growth opportunities for the swarm intelligence market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Swarm Intelligence market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Swarm Intelligence market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Swarm Intelligence market in the global market.

Key Players Leading the Market

Apium Swarm Robotics

Continental AG

ConvergentAI, Inc.

Mobileye (Intel)

Power-Blox AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sentien Robotics, LLC

Swarm Technology

Unanimous AI

Valutico

The “Global Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Swarm Intelligence industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Swarm Intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global Swarm Intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Swarm Intelligence market.

The global swarm intelligence market is segmented on the basis of model, capability, and application. Based on model, the market is segmented as ant colony optimization, particle swarm optimization, and others. On the basis of the capability the market is segmented as scheduling/load balancing, clustering, optimization, and routing. The market on the basis of the application is classified as human swarming, robotics, and drones.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Swarm Intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Swarm Intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Swarm Intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Swarm Intelligence market in these regions.

