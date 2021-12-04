Ultrasound Devices Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.70% During the Forecast Period

The market report titled ‘Global Ultrasound Devices Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Ultrasound Devices Market Growth Factors

Market growth is driven by several factors such as new technological advancements in the healthcare sector, rising chronic and ulcer cases and increasing elderly population.

In therapeutic ablation, radiofrequency, cryoablation, and electrical ablation are the most popular type of techniques. These substitutes are expected to be available in the future as well until the technical challenges of ultrasound cannot be cleared.

Ultrasound Devices Market Competitive Analysis

The companies occupying primary Ultrasound Devices Market Share include Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba, Trivitron, Mindray, Siri, and Fukuda Denshi.

The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is segmented into Cardiology, Radiology, Urology, Angiology, Obstetrics, Anesthesiol, and Others.

Based on End-User, it is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostics & Surgical Centers, Maternity Centers, and Others.

Among the applications of ultrasound devices, Cardiology and Radiology are significant segments due to rising demand for high-quality diagnostic imaging and increasing concerns of radiation emission by several imaging devices.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Europe dominates the Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size followed by Europe due to several growth factors such as rising awareness towards benefits of ultrasound imaging and technological development in the healthcare sector.

