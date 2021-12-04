Vein Illuminator Market 2019 | New Business Opportunities and Growth Segmented By Prominent Players: Christie Medical Holdings, BLZ Technology Inc., AIMVEIN LTD., Techno MedicaCo., Ltd., VueTek Scientific, LLC., Sharn Anesthesia, ZD Medical Inc., AccuVein Inc., TransLite LLC., and Near Infrared Imaging

The report analyzes factors affecting Vein Illuminator Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Increasing global geriatric population along with increase in the success rate are expected to be the factors driving the growth of vein illuminator market during the coming years. Rising awareness regarding the use of better healthcare technologies and the rapid technological advancements are anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Vein illuminator is a handheld device which enables healthcare professionals to locate a superficial vein for venipuncture. The device is used mostly for geriatric population as well as for infants, since their veins cannot be easily located. The use of vein illuminator reduces the chances of unwanted injury or cuts that might occur while locating the veins. A vein illuminator utilizes hemoglobin’s infrared absorption along with an arrangement of scanned lasers in order to detect a vein map directly on a patient’s skin.

The key players influencing the market are Christie Medical Holdings, BLZ Technology Inc., AIMVEIN LTD., Techno MedicaCo., Ltd., VueTek Scientific, LLC., Sharn Anesthesia, ZD Medical Inc., AccuVein Inc., TransLite LLC., and Near Infrared Imaging among others.

North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the vein illuminator market in the coming years owing to the technological advancements and the presence of leading players in the region. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia Pacific, due to factors such as, increase in the number of chronic disease and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as Japan and China.

The Vein Illuminator market is segmented based on technology as, ultrasound technologies, near infrared illumination and transillumination. Based on application, the market is segmented as, blood draw, intravenous access and other applications. The market is classified based on end user such as, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, academic institutions, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vein illuminator market based on technology, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Vein Illuminator market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

