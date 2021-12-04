Vietnam Hard Document Storage Market Became a Highly Profitable Industry: Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The Vietnam hard document storage market was valued at $19,042.0 thousands in 2017 and is expected to reach $30,679.4 thousands by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2% between 2018 and 2025.

Hard document storage services offer a wide range of advantages such as enhanced security, regular file retrieval, and cost-effectiveness. In sectors that gather highly sensitive data, such as law, finance, and healthcare, stringent regulations are implemented toward data and document retention. In some industries, it is mandatory to store documents for more than five years. In addition, there is a legal requirement for documents to have handwritten signatures, and not digital signatures. Hence, these governmental regulations have driven the need for hard document storage services in the recent years. In addition, when the document storage period expires as per the business requirements, papers are shredded in secure facilities, and the resulting waste is disposed of at recycling plants. This ensures a total security lockdown for sensitive documents and data.

Vietnam is characterized by the presence of large number of small-scale companies, where paperwork remains an essential part of management and administration. These organizations can not afford the electronic document storage services. As, the expense of scanning every document is proportionately cost-effective, the document storage services play an important part in Vietnam.

Some of the key players operating in the Vietnam hard document storage market are Crown Record Management, KINGKHO, Royal Cargo Vietnam Co. Ltd., AGS Four Winds Vietnam, Santa FE, Vietnam Moving Limited Liability Company, Asia Tigers Mobility, Interlink Co., Ltd, Saigon Storage, and Logical Moves.net.

Expansion of end-use industries is anticipated to drive the demand for hard document storage services in Vietnam. As the country is heavily investing in the development of various industries such as agriculture, energy, and healthcare, the need to store hard copy of the documents securely has increased. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the hard document storage services market. However, due to increase in digitalization across various industries, the growth of the hard document storage market has been impacted to some extent. On the contrary, large number of investments for better hard document storage and security is anticipated to offer new opportunities for the key players in this market.

