Global VRF System Market

By Component (Control Systems and Accessories, Outdoor Units, Indoor Units), System Type (Heat Recovery Systems, Heat Pump Systems), Application (Residential, Commercial), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global VRF System Market was valued at USD 10.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 30.89 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.56% from 2017 to 2025.

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning systems is an extremely energy efficient means of precisely regulating the temperature within buildings. This system enables simultaneous heating and cooling and better heat recovery from one zone to another in a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. Benefits of VRF system includes – quiet operation, energy efficiency, installation flexibility, heat and cools simultaneously, state-of-the-art controls, fewer breakdowns, easy design, installation and maintenance.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing penetration of VRF systems for residential applications

1.2 Growing real estate and construction industries

1.3 Easy and minimum maintenance with high energy saving capability of VRF systems

1.4 Need of technologically advanced refrigerants for air conditioning and heat pump solutions

1.5 Increasing adoption of heat pump and heat recovery systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing installation cost

2.2 Complex VRF designing

2.3 Poor safety standards

Market Segmentation:

The Global VRF System Market is segmented on the component, system type, application, and region.

1. Component:

1.1 Control Systems and Accessories

1.2 Outdoor Units

1.3 Indoor Units

2. By System Type:

2.1 Heat Recovery Systems

2.2 Heat Pump Systems

3. By Application:

3.1 Residential

3.2 Commercial

3.3 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. LG Electronics

2. Fujitsu Group

3. Daikin Industries

4. Mitsubishi Electric

5. United Technologies

6. Toshiba

7. Samsung Electronics

8. Panasonic

9. Lennox International

10. Ingersoll Rand

11. Midea Group

12. Johnson Controls

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

