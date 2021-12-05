2019-2025 Global (United States, European Union and China) Egg Processing Industry Growth Size by Market Share, Sales, Trends, Manufacturers, Products, Types, Applications and Forecasts

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global (United States, European Union and China) Egg Processing Market Research Report 2019-2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

The processing of egg products includes breaking, filtering, mixing, stabilizing, blending, pasteurizing, cooling, freezing or drying, and packaging. Liquid, frozen, and dried egg products are the major types that are available as whole eggs, whites, yolks, and various blends. These egg products are widely used in the food and beverage industry as ingredients in products such as pasta, noodles, salad dressings, and dairy. The types of egg processing equipment used include egg breakers, egg fillers, egg pasteurizers, and egg handling and storage machines. The market for processed egg products is growing along with the demand for high-quality and cleaner products. In response to the demand, new products are continuously developed, and substantial importance is placed on innovation and product functionality.

North America constituted the maximum number of egg processing facilities. Europe constituted more than 350 egg processing factories, with the maximum number in Italy. The number of liquid egg processing facilities is more than the dried egg processing facilities. This is because a large number of liquid egg products is consumed as compared to dried and frozen egg products. A complete line of egg processing equipment comprises egg breaker, egg separator, egg pasteurizer, egg drier, egg filler, egg handling, and egg storage.

In 2019, the market size of Egg Processing is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Egg Processing.

This report studies the global market size of Egg Processing, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Egg Processing production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Actini Group (Actini Sas)Â

Avril SCAÂ

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.Â

Moba B.V.Â

Eurovo S.R.L.Â

Igreca S.A.Â

Interovo Egg Group B.V.Â

Pelbo S.P.A.Â

Bouwhuis EnthovanÂ

Sanovo Technology Group

Market Segment by Product Type

Dried Egg Products

Liquid Egg Products

Frozen Egg Products

Market Segment by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Ready-To-Eat Meals

Soups and Sauces

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Egg Processing status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Egg Processing manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Egg Processing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

