2019-2025 Global (United States, European Union and China) Medical Device Coating Industry Growth Size by Market Share, Sales, Trends, Manufacturers, Products, Types, Applications and Forecasts

Medical device coating technology uses organic solvent or UV curing for the purpose of coating the medical device. Dry or water-based formulations are used as coating technology which allows solvent-free processing. Medical device coatings help in reducing the friction between medical devices and tissues, provide surface coverage, wetting, uniform adhesion, wear-resistance and coating homogeneity.

Depending on the nature of formulation global medical device coating market can be bifurcated into dry lubricants coating, adhesive coating and super-hydrophilic coatings. Dry lubricants coating has the largest market share for medical device coating. However, super-hydrophilic coating is expected to witness highest growth in coming future owing to its increasing demand from medical devices that require excellent water attraction and optical clarity.

North America has the largest market share for medical device coating technology, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. alone holds the largest market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the global medical device coating market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in forecasted period. Developing market of China and India are expected to boost the Asian medical device market.

In 2019, the market size of Medical Device Coating is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Device Coating.

This report studies the global market size of Medical Device Coating, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Medical Device Coating production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Hydromer

Materion

Surmodics

Sono-Tek

Abbott Laboratories

Royal DSM

Specialty Coating Systems

Parlex Corp

Kane Biotech

Precision Coating

N8 Medical

Biocoat

AST Products

TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Product Type

Dry Lubricants Coating

Adhesive Coating

Super-Hydrophilic Coating

Market Segment by Application

Implants Medical Device

Non-Implants Medical Device

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Medical Device Coating status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Medical Device Coating manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Device Coating are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

