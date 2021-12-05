2019-2025 Global (United States, European Union and China) Stun Gun Industry Growth Size by Market Share, Sales, Trends, Manufacturers, Products, Types, Applications and Forecasts

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global (United States, European Union and China) Stun Gun Market Research Report 2019-2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

This report studies the Stun Gun Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Stun guns or conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) are used for incapacitating a potential suspect. Such weapons deliver electric shocks with the purpose of disrupting the muscle functions without causing substantial damage to the suspect who could be a threat to law and order. These stun guns are used to control violent situations involving civilians, as well as in scenarios where the use of lethal weapons is discouraged, or where policy limits employment of conventional force.

The growing emphasis on using conducted electrical weapon (CEWs) will drive the growth prospects for the global stun gun market until the end of 2023. One of the major factor leading to the deployment of CEWs is to incapacitate a hostile person by causing pain through the application of electric current. Also, when lethal force is avoided to maintain human right laws, the military personnel, police, and law enforcement agencies deploy CEWs. Moreover, stun guns with probes are effective against people who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol that makes them less sensitive to pain. In addition, stun guns are increasingly preferred by military and law enforcement agencies since it reduces the risk of fatality and can be used from a safer distance.

The Americas accounted for the maximum market share in 2017 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years. One of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the increased usage of electroshock weapons in countries such as the US.

In 2019, the market size of Stun Gun is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stun Gun.

Stun Gun market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Stun Gun market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

This report studies the global market size of Stun Gun, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Stun Gun production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

SABRE

OBERON-ALPHA

Guard Dog

VIPERTEK

Market Segment by Product Type

Compact Handheld Stun Guns

Flashlight Stun Guns

Baton Stun Guns

Others

Market Segment by Application

Personal Safety

PSC

Police

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The Stun Gun market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Stun Gun status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Stun Gun manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stun Gun are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

