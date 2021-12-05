Ad Tech Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Verizon, Criteo, Google, Facebook, AT&T and Comcast, Amazon, Oracle, Adobe, The Trade Desk, Salesforce, Telaria

Global Ad Tech Market Growth 2019-2024

The ad tech market as the technology for managing advertisements across channels, including search, display, video, mobile and social, with functions for targeting, campaign design, bid-management, analysis, optimization and automation of digital advertising.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ad Tech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Verizon, Criteo, Google, Facebook, AT&T and Comcast, Amazon, Oracle, Adobe, The Trade Desk, Salesforce, Telaria

This study considers the Ad Tech value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ad Tech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ad Tech market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ad Tech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ad Tech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ad Tech submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Ad Tech Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Ad Tech by Players

4 Ad Tech by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Ad Tech Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Verizon

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Ad Tech Product Offered

11.1.3 Verizon Ad Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Verizon News

11.2 Criteo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Ad Tech Product Offered

11.2.3 Criteo Ad Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Criteo News

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Ad Tech Product Offered

11.3.3 Google Ad Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Google News

11.4 Facebook

