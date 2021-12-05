Air Purifier Market: What Will be the Growth in the Forecast Period(2019 – 2026)

The market report titled “Global Air Purifier Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)” is research report added by the DataM Intelligence which reflects the size, share, forecast analysis of key players. The report worldwide analyses market drivers and restraints to provide market opportunities.

Global Air Purifier Market Drivers

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates more than Four million deaths worldwide every year are attributed to ambient air pollution.

Nearly 90% of air-pollution-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, with nearly 2 out of 3 occurring in WHO’s South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions. 94% are due to noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.

Air Purifier Market Restraints

Air Purifier has some disadvantages such as the high initial and maintenance cost.

An air purifier can range from $200 to $2,000. In addition, the cost of filter change and its maintenance is also very high as air purifier needs regular filter change which can be in every three months to six months.

These replacement filter costs ~$100. Huge cost associated with air purifiers is expected to negatively affect the growth of the market.

Get a free sample of the report – https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/air-purifier-market

Global Air Purifier Market Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the global Air Purifier Market is segmented into residential, commercial, and others.

In 2018, the residential segment accounted for the highest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to increased demand for smart air purifiers in the residential sector.

By technology, the global Air Purifier Market is segmented into HEPA (High-efficiency particulate air), Activated Carbon, and Others (UV Technology-Based Air Purifier Market, Negative Ion Air Purifier Market, and Ozone Air Purifier Market). HEPA technology is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. HEPA air filters are the most efficient type of air filter available.

These are usually made of fibreglass and are 99.97% effective at removing particles as small as 0.3 microns. HEPA air filters are widely used in many high technology industries that demand high air quality.

Global Air Purifier Market Geographical Share

By geography, the global Air Purifier market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America holds the significant market share, owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to growing urbanization and the increasing pollution during the forecasted period, growing at CAGR of ~12%. Increasing pollution level in metropolitan cities of such as Delhi in India, Beijing in China, owing to increasing number of vehicles is expected to fuel market growth. Rising health awareness regarding benefits of air purifier can increase product demand in the region.

Global Air Purifier Market Competitive Trends

Global Air Purifier Market is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, and Blueair (Unilever). Other key players in the market include Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson Technology Limited.

In 2018, Honeywell, a leader in Connected Building technologies, today introduced Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) for commercial buildings in India. The new line expands Honeywell’s comprehensive range of indoor products that help purify air in environments where people spend most of their time – at home, in cars, and now, in buildings like office spaces.

In 2018, Blueair, together with the Fairmont Beijing Hotel made the prestigious hotel, the world’s first “Blueair Zone”, a safe-haven for breathing clean, healthy, germ-free air.

Purchase the research report – https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/air-purifier-market

The report consists of the following table of contents –

1. Air Purifier Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Air Purifier Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Air Purifier Market – Executive Summary

4. Air Purifier Market – Market Dynamics

5. Air Purifier Market – Industry Analysis

6. Air Purifier Market – By End-User

7. Air Purifier Market – By Technology

8. Air Purifier Market – By Region

9. Air Purifier Market – Competitive Landscape

10. Air Purifier Market – Company Profiles

11. Air Purifier Market – Premium Insights

12. Air Purifier Market – DataM

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Intelligence and Business Research firm, based in India. It aims to bridge the two main aspects of a business decision – opinion and supportive data.

DMI is currently strengthening its cross-industrial database for sectors including Alternative Energy, Chemicals, Materials, Agriculture, Healthcare Services, Animal Nutrition, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Machinery and Automation among others.