Airborne LiDAR Market Forecast to 2027 – Lead by Airborne Imaging, Dibotics, Flir Systems, Fugro, Leica Geosystems, Merrick & Company and Saab Group

A LiDAR i.e. Light Detection and Ranging is a remote sensing technology that makes use of light to measure ranges. This is done by measuring scattered light. LiDAR, unlike radar, makes use of shorter wavelength whereas radar makes use of radio waves for measuring targets. An Airborne LiDAR is mounted on an aircraft laser system and it helps in measuring the 3D coordinates of the surface. These systems provide rapid collection of 3D data of linear and lengthy objects such as roads, waterways, railway tracks, power lines, and coastal zone.

The airborne LiDAR market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as rising demand for 3D imaging technologies, and declining prices of UAV for various applications. However, factors including lack of awareness is impeding the growth of the airborne LiDAR market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of geographic information system (GIS) applications is opportunistic for the market growth.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Airborne Imaging

2.Dibotics

3.Flir Systems

4.Fugro

5.Leica Geosystems

6.Merrick & Company

7.Saab Group

8.Teledyne Technologies

9.Velodyne LiDAR

10.Xactsense

Airborne LiDAR Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Airborne LiDAR Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

