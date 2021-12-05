Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Intel AI, IBM, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market



According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.” This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a disease will work in which groups of people. It contrasts with a “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

Artificial intelligence is providing paradigm shift toward precision medicine. Machine learning algorithms are used for genomic sequence and to analyze and draw inferences from the vast amounts of data patients and healthcare institutions recorded in every moment. AI technique is used in precision cardiovascular medicine to understand genotypes and phenotypes in existing diseases, improve the quality of patient care, enable cost-effectiveness, and reduce readmission rates and mortality. In addition, AI helps companies accelerate drug development to reduce costs. This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel AI

IBM

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Berg Health

Medasense Biometrics

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



