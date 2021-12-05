Bath Salts Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Bath Salt Global Market – Overview:

Bath Salts are widely used in Personal Care products owing to its numerous health benefits such as Salt baths are great for Stress relief, reducing muscle aches, improving circulation, improving skin hydration etc. Drinking Epsom salts as a mild laxative can help relieve constipation. One of the most unique uses for Epsom salts is in the garden, where the magnesium in it can help boost the soil to help seeds grow stronger and plants take up more nutrients and to keep the slugs at bay. Mixture of Epsom salts and liquid dish detergent is useful in cleaning the dirtiest floors in house.

The Global Bath Salt Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to its versatility in applications. Available in various types, Bath Salts find a line of applications mainly in healthcare and personal care industry. Accrediting the unparalleled traction the global Bath Salt market is gaining currently; the Market Research Future, has recently published a brilliant study report giving out the in-depth market prognosis and the market key player’s analysis. According to MRFR market study, the global market of Bath Salt is projected to accrual significantly by 2022, by registering a decent CAGR during the estimated period (2016 – 2022). The global Bath Salts market is estimated to be around 1,712 kilo tons in 2016 and is projected to grow at CAGR over 4.7% post the year 2022. Secondary data reveals that in terms of value the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of more than 2.7% from 2016 to 2022. The top 5 exporters of bath salts include China, Germany, Italy, Malaysia and Belgium.

Bath Salts are used in Healthcare Sector in treatment of arthritis. Epsom Salt is Magnesium Sulphate and a key nutrient for plants and vegetables; it is extensively used in gardening sector as a supplement to the fertilizers. There are different types Bath salts available – Epsom salts, Himalayan salts, Bolivian salts, dendritic salts and Dead Sea salts. Their functionality in relaxing the muscles in the human body is predominantly driving the growth of Bath Salts. However, according to an unknown case study, Epsom salt intake can lead to severe liver injury in predisposed patients. Also use of Bath Salts as the drugs sometimes causes severe intoxication and dangerous health effects. There are also reports of people becoming psychotic as in losing touch with reality and violent. Although it is rare, there have been several cases where bath salts have been the direct cause of death. Experts said that the drug could potentially prove fatal if consumed by a child. Around the year 2006 -2007, Bath Salts began to gain in popularity in the United States and Europe as legal highs. The Drug Enforcement Administration put an emergency ban on three common man-made cathinones by October 2011. President Barack Obama signed legislation permanently banning two of them mephedrone and MDPV, in July 2012, along with several other man-made drugs often sold as marijuana substitutes.

Bath Salt Global Market – Competitive Analysis:

Global Bath Salt market players are ensuring to be innovative while building up the marketing strategies. This in return, provides a strong consumer base. Key players are focused majorly on acquisition of small players to expand their business and penetrate the global Bath Salt market. Expansion is also one of the key strategies followed by acquisition. Expansion will help in capturing the major market and increasing the production capacity to meet the rising demand from consumer’s end thereby further contributing to increasing revenue. Acquisition and expansions are evaluated to be contributing to more than 30% of strategy share and is facilitating the companies to penetrate the potential market across globe.

The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase with an increase in product portfolio from current key players. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

Bath Salt Global Market – Segments:

The Bath Salt Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Beauty care, Health and Wellness, Aromatherapy, Therapeutic, Home care and other.

Segmentation by Types : Comprises Dead Sea salt, Epsom salt, Himalayan bath salt, Bolivian salt, and other.

Segmentation by Form : Comprises Granular, Powder, Coarse and other.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Bath Salt Global Market – Regional Analysis:

APAC mainly China dominates the Bath Salt Market by more than 65% estimated share in the year 2016 followed by Europe accounting 35% estimated market share and is expected to grow over CAGR 0.98% by 2022. North America is an emerging market for bath salt with growing demand from the downstream markets including beauty care, health and wellness, aromatherapy, therapeutic, home care and others.

North America is a matured market of Bath Salt (Epsom Salt) as far as investment in fertilizer industry. U.S. is projected to retain its dominance in the North America Epsom salt market during the forecast period. U.S. is one of the largest producer and exporter of fertilizer which is a key factor for the rising growth of Epsom salt in the U.S. Apart from that, Epsom salt widely used in the cosmetic & home care products. The presence of cosmetic companies in U.S. is further propelling the demand of Epsom salt during the review period. However, Canada is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.