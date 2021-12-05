Bottled Water Market Comparison by Regions, Types, Trends, Application Segment and Analysis 2019-2027

The rise in healthcare awareness among individual about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, etc. is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the bottled water market. Furthermore, higher growth of carbonated water on account of better health benefits and added nutrients is also projected to influence the Bottled Water Market significantly.

The global bottled water market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into still bottle water, carbonated bottle water, flavored bottle water, and functional bottle water. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into pet bottles and glass bottles. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into super/hypermarket, convenience/drug stores, grocery stores/club stores, and foodservice/vending.

Bottled water is drinking water which can be distilled water, mineral water or spring water. It is packed in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water is the most convenient way to fulfill the hydration needs of an individual. Some bottled water is carbonated and is called sparkling water. This water has a “fizz” that is usually created by carbon dioxide gas. Water without the added carbonation is still water. Urbanization and increasing economic stability throughout the world is expected to drive the bottled water market in the upcoming period.

Companies Mentioned: PepsiCo, NESTLe S.A., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd., Danone, Mountain Valley Spring Water., Icelandic Glacial, Bisleri (Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.), FIJI Water, China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Bottled Water market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

The report “Bottled Water” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

