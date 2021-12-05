Butterfly Valves Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Butterfly Valves Market by Type (High Performance Butterfly Valve and Lined Butterfly Valve), Mechanism (Centric Butterfly Valve and Eccentric Butterfly Valve), Function (On/Off Valve and Control Valve), and End Users (Oil & Gas, Electric Power, Chemical, Water & Waste Water, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Butterfly Valves Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global butterfly valves market size is expected to reach $13,667.0 million by 2025 from $8,282.61 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. Butterfly valve is used in industrial application for isolating and regulating the flow of fluid. These valves exhibit simple construction, consume less space, and are lightweight as compared to other valves. In addition, cost of butterfly valve is very less than other isolation valves. Companies such as Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, AVK Group, and others are some of the leading players in the global butterfly valves market.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5284



Increase in demand from the oil & gas industry, rise in number of industrial infrastructures, surge in usage of power in industrial processes, and growth in demand for need for automation in the process industries are expected to drive the market growth. However, increase in competition from domestic players and high threat of corrosion and choke are expected to hinder the growth of the butterfly valves market.

The global butterfly valves market is segmented on based on type, mechanism, function, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into high performance butterfly valves and lined butterfly valves. The mechanism segment is further classified into centric butterfly valves and eccentric butterfly valves. The end user segment is divided into oil & gas, electric power, water & wastewater, chemical, and other industries. Based on region, the global butterfly valves market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Cameron, Alfa-Laval Corporate AB, AVK Group, Crane Co., Weir Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, KSB Group, and Velan Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– High-Performance Butterfly Valves

– Lined Butterfly Valves

BY APPLICATION

– Centric Valves (Zero Offset Butterfly Valves)

– Eccentric Valves

– – – Double Offset Butterfly Valves

– – – Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

BY FUNCTION

– On/Off Valves

– – – New Installations

– – – Replacements

– Control Valves

– – – New Installations

– – – Replacements

BY END USER

– Oil & Gas

– – – New Installations

– – – Replacements

– Electric Power

– Water & Wastewater

– Chemical

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Russia

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Emerson Electric Co.

– Flowserve Corporation

– Cameron

– Alfa-Laval Corporate AB

– AVK Group

– Crane Co.

– Weir Group

– Curtiss-Wright Corporation

– KSB Group

– Velan Inc.

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/butterfly-valves-market-amr

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer analysis

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Patent Analysis

3.4.1. By Region (2012-2017)

3.4.2. By Players

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing demand from the oil & gas industry

3.5.1.2. Rising number of industrial infrastructure and surge in usage of power in industrial processes

3.5.1.3. Gradual increase in the need for automation in the process industries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Competition from domestic manufacturers

3.5.2.2. High possibility of cavitation & choke and limited throttling in case of low pressure

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging economies are boosting their investment in Oil & Gas industry, a major market for butterfly valves

3.6. Key findings

3.6.1. Top impacting factors

3.6.2. Top investment pockets

Chapter 4: Butterfly Valve Market, BY type

4.1. Overview

4.2. High-performance butterfly valve

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Lined butterfly valve

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: Butterfly Valve Market, BY Mechanism

5.1. Overview

5.2. Centric butterfly valve (Zero-offset)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Eccentric butterfly valve

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.4. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: Butterfly Valve Market, BY Function

6.1. Overview

6.2. On/Off butterfly valve

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2.4. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Control butterfly valve

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 7: Butterfly Valve Market, BY End-User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Oil & Gas

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by activity

7.2.4. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Electric power

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Chemical

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5284



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com