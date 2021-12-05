Call Center AI Market Outlook 2017-2027 | Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NICE Ltd, Nuance Communications

The call center AI market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an improved focus of the enterprises to improvise customer support services coupled with increasing customer engagement across social media platforms. However, market growth may be negatively influenced due to unsupervised learning. Nevertheless, the call center AI market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities with advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The List of Companies

1. Artificial Solutions

2. Conversica, Inc.

3. Google LLC

4. IBM Corporation

5. Infosys Limited

6. NICE Ltd.

7. Nuance Communications, Inc.

8. Pypestream Inc.

9. SAP SE

10. Talkdesk, Inc

The global call center AI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and industry vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented as compute platforms, solutions, and services. On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecommunication, travel & hospitality, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global call center AI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The call center AI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting call center AI market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the call center AI market in these regions.

